LISTEN TO THIS: 11-Year-Old From Elad Returns Home, Thanks Am Yisrael





No one could help but be moved by the plight of the Biton family from Elad whose 11-year-old daughter was hospitalized in critical condition after contracting the coronavirus.

And Am Yisrael can now rejoice in the happy news that Hadas is now safely at home.

“I thank Hakadosh Baruch Hu and Am Yisrael who davened for me and in their zechus I’m now healthy,” Hadas said on Kol B’Rama radio station. “When I was sick I didn’t understand my situation and now that I opened my eyes I said thank you to Hashem and Shema Yisrael.”

As Hadas was leaving the hospital, her father Eliyahu said: “‘This is the day that Hashem made, we’ll rejoice and take joy in it.’ Hadas was released, Baruch Hashem, and we thank all the doctors and the nurses in Rambam Hospital who did avodas ha’kodesh.”

