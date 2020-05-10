Israel’s Health Ministry Says Disposable Gloves May Spread Virus, Not Prevent It





Israel’s Health Ministry came out against the use of disposable gloves for containing the spread of the coronavirus, a Yisrael Hayom report said last week.

In guidelines issued to hospitals and Kupat Cholim, Health Ministry officials said that the “use of disposable gloves is not recommended due to the possibility that they will become contaminated,” adding that when health care workers must wear gloves such as during treatments, they must change them as often as possible.

The guidelines added that the use of disposable gloves by the general public is not effective in preventing contamination and may even have the opposite effect.

However, according to the report, the Health Ministry has not issued guidelines to the public regarding disposable gloves and did not respond to Yisrael Hayom’s request for a clarification of the issue.

“The unnecessary use of gloves by the public may increase the risk of contamination due to leading to less handwashing with soap and water,” said Prof. Chagai Levine, head of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








