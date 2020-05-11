UTJ Council Angered By Coalition Agreement And Treatment By Likud Negotiating Team





United Torah Judaism council members met on Sunday night to discuss the coalition agreement, of which they received a brief from the Likud. According to a report in Bchadrei Charedim, members of the UTJ council were furious at the Likud stating that there were issues of extremely problematic nature that are central to the agreement.

On Friday, the negotiating committee of the Likud passed on the briefs regarding the coalition agreement to the UTJ after meeting with them two weeks prior. This included answers from the Likud regarding the demands made by UTJ for various Ministries, positions in the government and issues regarding religion and budgets.

On Motzei Shabbos the UTJ council led by its rabbonim cast doubt over the coalition agreement and stated that they believe the agreement does not give appropriate answers to numerous religious issues. Among the issues to be found problematic is one specific agreement made with the Labor faction.

A source within UTJ told Bchadrei that what is really upsetting is that the Likud waited until the last minute to give the brief to UTJ and left them no time for negotiation. “After going the distance with the Likud and supporting them the entire way, this is how they treat us? The Likud believes that the UTJ is in their pocket. But they are mistaken. We are not in anyone’s pocket.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







