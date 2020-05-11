Knesset Votes: Weddings With Up To 50 People, Public Parks Open, Children’s Parks Closed





The Knesset voted on Sunday to ease a number of coronavirus restrictions, including allowing the use of workout equipment at public parks as long as social distancing regulations are maintained. The use of playground equipment at children’s parks or specific areas of public parks is still banned.

Beaches will also remain closed for the time being despite the opposition of Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan who asserted that it’s impossible to enforce a ban on frequenting beaches when almost all public places have been re-opened.

Those in psychological treatment will no longer be required to wear face masks even if a distance of three meters is not maintained between client and therapist. The same waiver for wearing face masks has already been approved for minors receiving psychological treatment.

The Knesset also voted to ease lockdown restrictions imposed on Israeli-Arabs for Ramadan which enforced a nighttime curfew on businesses and stores, with the exception of specific areas that are virus hotspots. However, it is likely that a lockdown will be re-imposed for Eid al-Fitr (“Festival of Breaking the Fast”), the festival that ends Ramadan on May 23/24.

The Knesset also voted to ease the requirement for all Israelis arriving in Israel from abroad to be taken to “coronavirus hotels,” and will allow them to self-quarantine at home instead if they have the proper conditions to do so.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








