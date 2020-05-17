SILENT PROTEST: Medical Staff Turn Backs On Belgium Prime Minister [VIDEO]





SILENT PROTEST: Belgium Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès received a cold reception from the medical staff at Saint Peter hospital in Brussels during her official visit to the hospital.

A video of the medics turning their back towards the politician on her arrival went viral on social media, with many wondering what prompted the protests.

The country has reported over 9,000 Covid-19 deaths.

“Protest against Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, hospital St. Pierre in Brussels,” tweeted a journalist while sharing a video of the incident.

According to a Brussel Times report, the cold reception was in response to the government’s approach towards the medical health care workers amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

