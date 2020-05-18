Rabbi Eliezer Berland To Be Charged For Fraud & Money Laundering





Following weeks of deliberation, the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office informed Rabbi Berland’s attorneys on Monday that a decision has been made to charge him with offenses of fraud with the intent to evade taxes, money laundering and other offenses subject to a hearing.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Berland provided various services (pidyanot nefesh, consulting, fundraising and speaking engagements) for payment as the head of the Shuvu Banim community.

Berland allegedly avoided reporting this income to tax authorities, even acting to conceal the prohibited income and is also suspected of employing workers for about NIS million without issuing salary stubs and the necessary tax deductions.

Berland is also already facing charges for exploitation, attempted exploitation, obtaining items by fraud under aggravating circumstances, attempted obtainment of items by fraud under aggravating circumstances and attempts to solicit people to injure others.

These offenses were part of a “methodical and systematic attempt” to exploit vulnerable people suffering from various misfortunes such as serious illness, disability and imprisonment by a “miracles for money” scam.

