Energy Ministry Investigates Cases of Bad Gas In Central Israel and Jerusalem





Israel’s Energy Ministry has begun investigating a series of complaints by motorists regarding the quality of gasoline that was sold at stations across central Israel. The affected gasoline was all at the level of octane 95. This is one of the items whose price is set monthly by the Ministry. The majority of the complaints came from two-wheeled vehicles such as motorcycles and scooters.

As thousands of motorcyclists reported having issues and needing to get their gas tanks emptied due to damage suffered by thicker viscosity in the gasoline, it would be logical to hear complaints from some car drivers as well, something which did not happen. A senior official in the Ministry told the Israeli newspaper Calcalist that they had received hundreds of reports of motorcycles that were left standing at mechanics across central Israel, each of which was suffering from similar problems caused by gasoline.

The Energy Ministry has stated that they are going to check the gasoline in the area within the next week.

While the complaints came from all over the area, no one has specified a specific gas station in which the problem has been recurring or proven to exist. Due to this, the Ministry will be conducting the test over the next few days and into next week in order to cover the entire area.

Over the past day, complaints also carried over into the Jerusalem area, with numerous Paz gas stations in the city being specifically mentioned by the complaints online.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








