Motzei Shabbos News Round-Up From Israel





Some 15,000 worshippers visited the Kosel over Shavuos and Shabbos. The number was far lower this year than in previous years due to concerns about Covid-19 and social distancing. Each person who visited had to have registered and obtained a special permission slip. According to the Western Wall Foundation, some people who pre-registered did not attend and those on hand were allowed in by police to make up the allowed quota.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke to the nation via a televised broadcast on Motzei Shabbos and expressed his concerns regarding the flare-up of Covid-19 Corona cases that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday in the country when more than 120 people were diagnosed with the disease, most of which came from a number of schools including the Paula Ben Gurion School in Rehavia in Yerushalayim. Netanyahu warned the popular that laxity and an increased infection rate will bring about the return of isolation and regulatory lockdowns. “Sadly, there is a steep rise in the number of infected people in recent days. It is still very small compared to where we were, but this is certainly a change of direction. It is still too early to determine whether or not this is a general trend, but it is not too early to say that there has been a general laxity in the way that people are conducting themselves. We must all abide by the rules and regulations. This includes me and the Knesset members. Keep your distance, wear masks, and keep up a high level of hygiene. If we don’t do this, then there will be no choice but to go back to the restrictions. The coming days will determine which direction we will go.”

The city of Tel Aviv issued 20 fines each worth 5,000 NIS to restaurants and cafes that were not acting within the accord of the regulations.

Magen David Adom announced, in light of the recent flare-up of Covid-19 cases, that they would be reopening the drive-thru testing centers in Yerushalayim, Haifa, Tel Aviv and Be’er Sheva from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Only people who have been requested to get tested may receive a test there.

Beaches in Ashkelon and the Kineret were closed after they were filled to capacity by beachgoers over Shavuot and Shabbos. In light of Corona regulations, people wishing to go to the beach were sent elsewhere. Some 65,000 people headed to the Kineret over the holiday and Shabbos to enjoy some beach time.

A 2-year-old toddler drowned in a private pool near her home in Hadera. The young girl was in critical condition and volunteers from United Hatzalah together with ambulance teams from Magen David Adom performed CPR on her at the scene and transported her to Hille Yaffe Hospital. She was later pronounced dead in the hospital by doctors.

In a similar incident a one-year-old girl drowned in a private pool in Ashdod and was taken to Assuta Hospital in the city. She was in serious condition.

Police are investigating both incidents.

On Friday night, a motorcycle that appeared at the checkpoint on the Tunnel road on Highway 60 between Yerushalayim and Gush Etzion, attempted a hit-and-run incident on one of the border police officers at the checkpoint. The officer was lightly injured and treated by United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams. The incident was originally suspected as being a terror attack. The motorcyclist got away and police conducted a wide search to locate him. On Shabbos morning, the Palestinian who rode the motorcycle turned himself in at the Ein Yael checkpoint. After questioning the suspect, police determined that the accident was criminal in nature and not terror-related.

On Shabbos morning, police stationed near the Lions Gate in Yerushalayim saw a suspicious suspect carrying what they believed to be a pistol. Officers ordered the man to stop and chased him after he refused to respond. According to a police spokesperson, officers opened for on the suspect during the chase and killed him. After an investigation, it turned out that the man was not holding a weapon. He was identified as a man living with mental health issues. The officer who shot the man has been placed under house arrest pending a full investigation.

The IDF announced that they have arrested three suspects who crossed the Lebanese-Israeli border and infiltrated Israel. The IDF has ruled out that this was a terror-related incident.

A 20-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured on Derech Hevron in Yerushalayim. He was treated by teams from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom at the scene before being transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

A motorcyclist in his 60s was killed in an accident on Highway 25 near the Arara junction.

A 21-year-old man drowned to death in the lower pool on the Zavitan trail in the Golan Heights. According to eyewitnesses, the man was spending time with three friends and jumped into the pool and disappeared. The Golan Search and Rescue Unit was called ad found the man’s body, with no life signs at the bottom of the pool. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 70s died in a fire that broke out in the Shuafat neighborhood of Yerushalayim on Shabbos. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, sadly, her death was pronounced at the hospital.

