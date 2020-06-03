BDE: Hagaon HaRav Ozer Drori, Z’tl, Of Bnei Brak, Passes Away Of The Coronavirus





Hagaon HaRav Ozer Drori, passed away of the coronavirus at Ma’anyei Yehashua Hospital in Bnei Brak at the age of 67.

Rav Drori contracted the coronavirus before Pesach and has been fighting for his life ever since. Unfortunately, his battle ended on Tuesday morning, his death coming after weeks of a respite from the constant death notices due to the coronavirus.

Rav Drori was born in Bnei Brak and learned in Ponevezh as a bochur under his Rav, Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein. After he married he joined a kollel and has learned full-time ever since with incredible hasmada.

His set place of learning for decades has been the kollel Ohr Yitzchak in Yehud, where he formed a deep friendship with the son of the city’s Rav, Rav Chaim Aharon Turchin, z’tl, who died of the coronavirus a month ago.

Rav Dori was the author of the Mareh Ozer sefarim on Shas, in which he noted all the machlokos of Tosfos with Rashi, including the hidden ones. The sefarim were received with great appreciation in the Torah world and people would send him additional machlakos between Rashi and Tosfos and Rav Drori would add them to his sefarim.

Rav Drori was also known as a tremendous ba’al chessed. He ran the main gemach for financial loans in his neighborhood of Mishkenos Yaakov in Bnei Brak.

Rav Drori left behind his wife, his five married children, grandchildren and his brothers, Hagaon HaRav Mordechai Drori, the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Chemed, and Hagaon Harav Yekusiel Drori and Rav Avraham Drori.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







