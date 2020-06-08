Israel Opens Factory To Produce N95 Facemasks





Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Sunday that a factory has been opened to make millions of high-spec N95 face masks to prepare for a possible second wave of Covid-19 coronavirus.

“We are preparing for a second wave of the virus,” Gantz stated. “Maintaining a factory that produces high-quality face masks removes our dependence on foreign factors and contributes to the Israeli economy during a difficult period.”

The factory is located in the southern city of Sderot, using machines that were imported from China by the Defense Ministry.

Daniel Lev Israeli, the owner of Sion Medical Company, the company that will be producing the masks, stated that his firm will be able to produce around two million masks per month.

“In the coming weeks the masks that will be used by medical teams will be Israeli N95 masks,” he said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







