Israeli Jailed In Thailand In Harsh Conditions Arrives In Israel To Complete Sentence





Nati Hadad, an Israeli man who was sentenced to a four-year prison sentence in Thailand in 2018, arrived in Israel on Monday morning to serve the remainder of his sentence in Israel.

“It’s a different world here in Israel and different conditions,” Hadad’s mother Nurit, who worked tirelessly to have her son transferred to Israel, told Maariv. “We spoke with Nati yesterday and he can’t believe it’s happening – he’s excited.”

Hadad, 36, flew to Israel from Bangkok on Sunday night with a medic and two Israel Prison Service (IPS) officers.

Hadad was tested for the coronavirus before leaving the Thai prison and his result was negative. However, as a precaution, Hadad, the medic and officers all wore full protective equipment.

בישראל 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/C4P6pOuNDn — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) June 8, 2020

Upon arrival in Israel, Hadad was immediately transferred to an isolation wing in Ayalon Prison where he will stay for two weeks before being transferred to a regular prison ward.

The complex logistical arrangements in keeping Hadad isolated until he arrived in Israel was carried out in a joint operation between Israel’s foreign and justice ministries, the Israeli Embassy in Thailand and IPS.

Below is Hadad in the Bangkok airport minutes before he boarded the plane to Israel. On the left is the Chabad shaliach in Bangkok, Rav Nechemia Wilhelm.

According to a post on a Facebook page called HaMargia Haleumi, Wilhelm, “the modest man at the edge of the picture, the one that hosts thousands of Jews in Beit Chabad in Bangkok and cares for them like a father, is actually the ‘architect’ of [Hadad’s] release. He worked endlessly, took care of [providing] kosher food and visitors, used all his connections and powers of persuasion and the long-awaited moment has now arrived.”

“So much happiness,” the post stated. “One Jew imprisoned in a far-away land and millions of Jews rejoice in his release.”

Hadad was arrested and imprisoned in Thailand in July, 2017 for running an illegal medical clinic and sentenced to prison in 2018.

שמחתי לשמוע שבהמשך לאישורי ולהנחיותי, נתי חדד יועבר הלילה מתאילנד ויגיע מחר בעזרת השם לישראל.

נפלה בחלקי האפשרות לסייע בהחזרתו ארצה ולהכיר את אמו היקרה נורית שנאבקה למענו. pic.twitter.com/Mm7tDo0bRm — גלעד ארדן Gilad Erdan (@giladerdan1) June 7, 2020

Over a year ago, Hadad appealed to Rivlin to be transferred to Israel to serve the remainder of his sentence, saying he is suffering from harsh conditions in the Thai prison as well as poor health for which he is not receiving appropriate medical care. According to reports, he attempted suicide while in prison due to the harsh conditions.

Rivlin conferred with MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), the justice minister at the time, and Shaked initiated efforts to have Hadad transferred. Former MK Oren Hazan (Likud) was also involved in the efforts.

A few months after Hadad was sentenced, Shaked and Public Security Minister signed a request for Hadad to be transferred to Israel in order for him to receive appropriate medical treatment and participate in the Israel Prison Services’ rehabilitation programs.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







