No Protest Arrests Sunday As NYC Ends Curfew





Monday morning, officials said there were no arrests at protests in New York City on Sunday night, even without a curfew looming. Another day of peaceful protests is planned throughout the city Monday.

Sunday, police moved barricades so protesters could approach the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Midtown Manhattan as thousands continued to march against police brutality.

Peaceful protests continued Sunday with hundreds of protesters, most of them wearing masks, making their voices heard in several locations across the city.

Marches took place over the course of the day as demonstrators walked through Union Square, Washington Square Park, Columbus Circle and throughout Brooklyn.

Police at multiple protests in Brooklyn on Sunday were not wearing riot masks, which had been standard at protests for the past week.

