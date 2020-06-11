Forbes COVID-19 Safety Rating: Switzerland Is #1, Israel # 3, U.S. #58

A recent report published by Forbes ranking the world’s 100 safest countries during the coronavirus crisis cited Switzerland as the safest country in the world.
Israel dropped down from the first place it received in April to number three, the Bahamas was ranked as number 100, and the United States was number 58, behind Romania and two places above Russia.
The ranking, carried out by the Deep Knowledge Group of Hong Kong, has changed since its last ranking in April. The first ranking gave high scores to countries who reacted swiftly and efficiently to combat the spread of the coronavirus; the recent study’s rankings gave high scores to countries with resilient economies.
“Switzerland and Germany achieve the #1 and #2 positions in this new special case study specifically because of their economy’s resilience, and due to the careful ways in which they are attempting to relax lockdown and economic freezing mandates in a fact and science-based manner, without sacrificing public health and safety,” the study says.
The Forbes list of the safest 100 countries in the world for the coronavirus:
1. Switzerland
2. Germany
3. Israel
4. Singapore
5. Japan
6. Austria
7. China
8. Australia
9. New Zealand
10. South Korea
11. United Arab Emirates
12. Canada
13. Hong Kong
14. Norway
15. Denmark
16. Taiwan
17. Saudi Arabia
18. Hungary
19. Netherlands
20. Vietnam
21. Kuwait
22. Iceland
23. Bahrain
24. Finland
25. Luxembourg
26. Qatar
27. Liechtenstein
28. Poland
29. Lithuania
30. Malaysia
31. Latvia
32. Slovenia
33. Oman
34. Greece
35. Estonia
36. Croatia
37. Turkey
38. Ireland
39. Georgia
40. Cyprus
41. Chile
42. Montenegro
43. Czech Republic
44. Malta
45. Spain
46. Portugal
47. Thailand
48. Bulgaria
49. Greenland
50. Mexico
51. Uruguay
52. Vatican City
53. Italy
54. Serbia
55. Philippines
56. India
57. Romania
58. USA
59. Slovak Republic
60. France
61. Russia
62. Argentina
63. Belarus
64. Monaco
65. Sweden
66. Ukraine
67. Gibraltar
68. United Kingdom
69. South Africa
70. San Marino
71. Kazakhstan
72. Bosnia and Herzegovina
73. Iran
74. Ecuador
75. Azerbaijan
76. Mongolia
77. Lebanon
78. Belgium
79. Andorra
80. Cayman Islands
81. Armenia
82. Moldova
83. Myanmar
84. Bangladesh
85. Sri Lanka
86. Egypt
87. Tunisia
88. Albania
89. Jordan
90. Panama
91. Brazil
92. Morocco
93. Algeria
94. Honduras
95. Paraguay
96. Peru
97. Indonesia
98. Cambodia
99. Laos
100. Bahamas
The report emphasized that the risk within each region can vary widely, for example in the United States, where New York City was the epicenter of COVID-19 as compared to Montana.
Israel and Switzerland switched positions from the April ranking, when Israel was number one and Switzerland was number three. Germany maintained the number two spot in both rankings.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)