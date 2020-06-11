Forbes COVID-19 Safety Rating: Switzerland Is #1, Israel # 3, U.S. #58





A recent report published by Forbes ranking the world’s 100 safest countries during the coronavirus crisis cited Switzerland as the safest country in the world.

Israel dropped down from the first place it received in April to number three, the Bahamas was ranked as number 100, and the United States was number 58, behind Romania and two places above Russia.

The ranking, carried out by the Deep Knowledge Group of Hong Kong, has changed since its last ranking in April. The first ranking gave high scores to countries who reacted swiftly and efficiently to combat the spread of the coronavirus; the recent study’s rankings gave high scores to countries with resilient economies.

“Switzerland and Germany achieve the #1 and #2 positions in this new special case study specifically because of their economy’s resilience, and due to the careful ways in which they are attempting to relax lockdown and economic freezing mandates in a fact and science-based manner, without sacrificing public health and safety,” the study says.

The Forbes list of the safest 100 countries in the world for the coronavirus:

1. Switzerland

2. Germany

3. Israel

4. Singapore

5. Japan

6. Austria

7. China

8. Australia

9. New Zealand

10. South Korea

11. United Arab Emirates

12. Canada

13. Hong Kong

14. Norway

15. Denmark

16. Taiwan

17. Saudi Arabia

18. Hungary

19. Netherlands

20. Vietnam

21. Kuwait

22. Iceland

23. Bahrain

24. Finland

25. Luxembourg

26. Qatar

27. Liechtenstein

28. Poland

29. Lithuania

30. Malaysia

31. Latvia

32. Slovenia

33. Oman

34. Greece

35. Estonia

36. Croatia

37. Turkey

38. Ireland

39. Georgia

40. Cyprus

41. Chile

42. Montenegro

43. Czech Republic

44. Malta

45. Spain

46. Portugal

47. Thailand

48. Bulgaria

49. Greenland

50. Mexico

51. Uruguay

52. Vatican City

53. Italy

54. Serbia

55. Philippines

56. India

57. Romania

58. USA

59. Slovak Republic

60. France

61. Russia

62. Argentina

63. Belarus

64. Monaco

65. Sweden

66. Ukraine

67. Gibraltar

68. United Kingdom

69. South Africa

70. San Marino

71. Kazakhstan

72. Bosnia and Herzegovina

73. Iran

74. Ecuador

75. Azerbaijan

76. Mongolia

77. Lebanon

78. Belgium

79. Andorra

80. Cayman Islands

81. Armenia

82. Moldova

83. Myanmar

84. Bangladesh

85. Sri Lanka

86. Egypt

87. Tunisia

88. Albania

89. Jordan

90. Panama

91. Brazil

92. Morocco

93. Algeria

94. Honduras

95. Paraguay

96. Peru

97. Indonesia

98. Cambodia

99. Laos

100. Bahamas

The report emphasized that the risk within each region can vary widely, for example in the United States, where New York City was the epicenter of COVID-19 as compared to Montana.

Israel and Switzerland switched positions from the April ranking, when Israel was number one and Switzerland was number three. Germany maintained the number two spot in both rankings.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








