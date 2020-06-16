Public Spat: As Israel’s Education Ministry Extends School Year To July, Teachers’ Union Says Will Work Only Till June





Israel’s Education Ministry announced on Sunday night the final decisions regarding the dates for the end of the school year for each age group.

Pre-schools and elementary schools will continue school through July 13 and 7th – 10th grades will end school on July 1. The preparation for matriculation exams (bagriot) for 11th and 12th graders will take place from June 22 to July 27.

Pre-schoolers and 1st through 4th graders will continue attending school in the framework of “summer vacation schools” from July 14 until August 6.

The decision on the school schedule was made by the education ministry in coordination with the finance ministry and in agreement with local councils. However, Israel’s Teachers’ Union would not approve the agreement.

In light of the lack of approval from the Teachers’ Union, Education Minister Yoav Gallant was asked if the education ministry will appeal to the courts to force teachers to work for additional days.

“We’ll do whatever is required and we have all the means necessary,” Gallant responded. “We made a decision that is backed by the Israeli government. Some say that I’m naive because I’m new but I believe in the teachers, in their responsibility and their commitment to the students and the state of Israel.”

“The position of the Teachers’ Union has not changed,” a spokesperson for the union responded, adding that according to the prior agreement it signed with the government, “the end of the middle school year will be on June 19, and pre-schools and elementary schools on June 30.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







