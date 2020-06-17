WATCH: Health Minister Delivers “Mussar Schmooze” To Knesset Members





Health Minister Yuli Edelstein criticized the members of the Knesset on Monday for not serving as a good example to the public regarding coronavirus regulations.

“MKs are walking around here without masks and they call me a ‘nudnik’ when I comment, adding that ‘there’s no coronavirus here,'” Edelstein said from the plenum.

“But when an MK was diagnosed with the coronavirus [Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh], what’s interesting is that those same Knesset members run around doing all types of tests.”

“They skipped the line, called the director of MDA and used every personal connection. I don’t know why…there’s no coronavirus here. But believe me – by the end of the day, they all were tested.”

“Where’s the personal example? If we don’t adhere to regulations, we won’t succeed at keeping the economy open for long.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







