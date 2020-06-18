World’s 1st: Israel Launches “Paper Airplane” Drone Produced By 3D Printer





Israel’s innovative hi-tech industry has done it once again, launching its first operational unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) produced on a 3D printer – what may be the world’s first, Channel 13 News reported earlier this month.

The UAV was produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the Defense Ministry over the past year, with its first successful test flight taking place in December 2019.

The new “Sky Printer” drone is comprised of 26 parts and all of them, even the wheels, were printed on a 3D printer.

“We can print a drone in a few hours when necessary in a few hours and at a very low cost,” said Neta Blum, the head of the “Sky Printer” project at the Defense Ministry.

The paper UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) is significantly larger than a typical “paper airplane” – 5.5 feet long with a wingspan of 4.11 feet.

The “Sky Printer” can hold a payload of up to 15 pounds, which enables it to be used as a reconnaissance drone or for other military purposes.

