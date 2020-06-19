NY: Cuomo Considers Quarantine For Travelers From Florida





As the number of COVID-19 cases soar in Florida, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is considering advice from his experts to impose a quarantine on people traveling from the Sunshine State.

During the height of the pandemic, Florida’s governor issued an executive order mandating a 14-day self quarantine for travelers coming from New York.

As COVID cases in Florida reach new highs, Cuomo is considering a similar move.

“In some ways, you want to talk about a full 180 … Florida and other states imposed a quarantine on New Yorkers, if you went to Florida, you had to quarantine for two weeks because they were afraid New Yorkers were bringing the virus to their state,” Cuomo said. “Fast forward 100 days, now we are afraid they are bringing the virus to our state. Tale of two cities, how do you explain this, who would believe this 180 turnaround.”

On Thursday, Florida reported its largest single day count of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

