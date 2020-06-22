UK: Liberal Jews Protest Against Newly-Appointed Israeli Ambassador To The UK





About 800 British Jews signed a petition against the nomination of Likud Minister Tzipi Hotovely as the Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom, a Guardian report said.

Hotovely, currently serving as the Minister of Settlement Affairs, is a member of the National Religious community in Israel and has right-wing political views. A staunch Netanyahu loyalist, she was recently chosen by the prime minister to replace Mark Regev, who stepped down from his position as ambassador to the UK last week.

The petition, which calls on the UK to reject Hotovely’s nomination, was organized by Na’amod: British Jews Against Occupation on the basis of her support for the annexation of Yehudah and Shomron and her “appalling record of racist and inflammatory behavior.”

Hotovely has also served as the Minister of Diaspora Affairs and as Deputy Foreign Minister.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








