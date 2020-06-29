Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital: 85% Recovery Rate For Ventilated COVID-19 Patients





Maanyanei Hayeshua Hospital of Bnei Brak recorded a shockingly high 85% complete recovery rate among its coronavirus patients who required respiratory assistance in the “first wave” of the coronavirus.

The city of Bnei Brak was hit particularly hard during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Israel in April/May and most of the patients hospitalized in Mayanei Hayeshua were residents of the city.

Furthermore, none of the medical staff at the hospital or non-coronavirus patients were infected with COVID-19 while at the hospital.

“We can report that no patients at the Medical Center or members of the medical staff contracted the coronavirus,” said Professor Eliyahu Patrick Sorkine, who led the emergency response team at the hospital.

“This zero cross-contamination means that Mayanei Hayeshua is currently Israel’s safest hospital.“

