Israel Society For Infectious Diseases: “Israel Is On The Verge Of Losing Control”





The head of the Israel Society for Infectious Diseases wrote an urgent letter to Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levy on Sunday warning him that Israel is on the verge of losing control over the coronavirus.

“In the past two weeks, there has been a rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases as well [as a rise in] the age of those infected and hospitalized,” wrote Miri Weinberger, head of the Israel Society for Infectious Diseases.

“The coronavirus wards have re-opened in many hospitals and are already filled with patients in moderate and serious condition and even with ventilated patients. This time, the hospital is in full operation with the internal wards in high occupancy including the hallways [unlike the first wave when hospitals were ordered to halt all elective surgeries and procedures].”

The letter warned that although the number of seriously ill and ventilated patients is currently relatively low, that can change very quickly.

“The number of seriously ill and ventilated patients is relatively low but this can change quickly since the number of infections is very high and every increase in the rate of infection can end in a point of no-return, from which it will be impossible to prevent mass infections and heavy loads of patients.”

“This scenario can lead to a situation of loss of control like what happened in other countries,” Weinberger warned. “The ability to halt the cycle of infection and to prevent mass morbidity is dependent on a rapid response.”

