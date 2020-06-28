Watch Rare Ceremony In Iran: Chalitzah Ceremony At Tehran Beis Din





A rare instance of chalitzah being carried out was videoed in Tehran, where the Beis Din, under the leadership of Harav Yehudah Grami, arranged the ceremony for a young woman whose husband died without leaving any children.

Rav Grami, together with his talmidim, who served as the members of the Beis Din, presided over the ceremony, which was necessary to free the woman’s brother-in-law from his obligation to marry her (the mitzvah of yibum) since his brother left no children to perpetuate his name.

Since the mitzvah of yibum is not commonly practiced today, the chalitzah ceremony is held instead. The almanah removes a special leather sandal with long straps from the foot of her late’s husband’s brother. She then spits on the floor in front of him and says: “So should be done the man who won’t build his brother’s house. And that family should be called in Yisrael: ‘Bayis Chalutz H’Na’al‘ (the household of the one whose shoe has been removed).”

The Beis Din and the witnesses then repeat the words “Chalutz hana’al” three times and recite: “May it be Your will that the daughters of Yisrael will never need to perform Chalitzah or Yibum.”

The chalitzah ceremony is performed at least 92 days after the death of the husband to ascertain that the almanah is not pregnant, which would preclude the need for the chalitzah ceremony. In fact, in such a case [if the almanah was pregnant], it would be forbidden for the two to marry since a relationship between a brother and sister-in-law is forbidden by the Torah except for the mitzvah of Yibbum.

Following the ceremony, the Beis Din gives the almanah a Get Chalitzah, allowing her to remarry.

