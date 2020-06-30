Israel Enacts New Restrictions: Up To 50 People At Minyanim, 100 At Indoor Weddings





The Israeli government announced new health restrictions late Monday night due to the increasingly rising uptick in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

The new restrictions are the following:

The reduction of the number of people allowed at gatherings, including minyanim, brissim and levayos, to 50 people.

There will be 250 people allowed at indoor weddings and bar mitzvahs until July 10 but from July 10 to July 31, only 100 people will be allowed at indoor wedding venues and 250 people at outdoor wedding venues.

Cultural events and performances will be limited to 250 people.

End-of-year university exams will be held remotely.

At least 30% of public sector employees are required to work from home.

Summer school classes will be limited to 28 children in each class.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ said that the government would provide compensation to sectors affected by the restrictions, stressing that the government is balancing health and life with preserving the economy.

Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz announced a NIS 2 billion ($580 million) financial aid plan for businesses in crisis that expands the criteria for government grants.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







