YWN EXCLUSIVE: Another Kashrus Scandal In Monsey? [UPDATED 10:30PM]

YWN has learned that as a result of a meeting of local Monsey Rabanim, signatures are in the midst of being collected to discredit a popular Hechsher in Monsey.
The community Rabanim have been told of multiple incidents of eye-opening breaches and outright incompetence with this Hechsher. The supervising Dayan of this Hashgacha has been informed of these issues and has done nothing to correct them.
After lengthy discussions, the Rabanim felt that they are left with no choice but to inform their Kehilos of these developments.
The letter they are currently drafting advises them to refrain from patronizing the pizza shops, restaurants and all stores under his supervision – or lack thereof, until they pursue a reliable, trustworthy Hechsher.
Based on our sources, the list already consists of respected, well-known leading Rabanim. Other signatures are still being collected.
YWN will be publishing the letter as soon as it is submitted.
UPDATE 10:30PM: The Kossoner Rebbe of Forshay, HaRav Chaim Rottenberg Shlita, just sent the following message out to his entire Shul:
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
you sound a bit too gleeful about this, don’t you think?
A news item without names and places is not news. It’s useless information !! How can I make sure I don’t patronize his “hechsherim” if I don’t know who this is !!
I was the one that caught Finkel selling Treif 8 years before. The Rabbonim did n ot want to hear the evidence.
This Rav Hamachshil is the same, the Rabbonim don’t want to hear.
They have a big problem in Monsey with the Shatnez checker as well.
I wanted to write a kashrus column in the community connection, I wrote to them twice.
THEY HAVE NO INTERES.
Monsey people don’t care?
I’m afraid to answer.
What is the point of this article? Baruch Hashem you do not mention the name of any particular organization, which is a good thing, since nothing is proven yet. However this may get people talking and speculating about what organization you may be referring to – potentially causing lots of lashon hara or motzi shem ra.
Really now, don’t you have better topics to share?
If there is such strong evidence, why not identify the hashgacha NOW so those who are machmir on matters of kashruth don’t continue to potentially eat treifus until the letter is issued. If not, just keep quiet about it. Otherwise, its like these “well known and respected” Monsey rabbonim, again unidentified, are telling the tzibur that “we know that some of you may be eating food from sources without a proper hashgacha but we are not ready to tell you yet the name of that hashgacha.
i am sure the rabbonim who are going after this hechsher have no conflict of interest. brilliant lets put stores out of business during the corona virus. that’s permissible. leaving the yeshivos open and getting people sick and worse during the corona virus thats okay such tzadikim. do you think they will go after Medicaid fraud next. what a bunch of phonies
Can we get some more info?? If not I’m not gonna be able to trust ANY of the Kosher restaurants in Monsey anymore!