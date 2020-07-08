New York Malls To Reopen On July 10 With Special Air Filtration Precautions





Starting July 10, malls in New York’s Phase IV reopening regions will be able to open, provided they take special air filtration precautions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Malls will be required to upgrade their HVAC systems with filtration that meets a certain minimum standard, the governor said. They will also be required to increase outdoor air flowing into the facilities, reduce air circulation and regularly check and replace filters.

Cuomo had been under pressure to reopen malls after neighboring states moved ahead days or weeks ago to reopen indoor shopping.

