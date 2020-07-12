Brooklyn: ‘Back The Blue’ Protesters Met With Black Lives Matter Counter-Protesters





Nearly four hundred people hit the streets of Brooklyn on Saturday to rally in a march called ‘Back the Blue.’ They held signs and chanted slogans as they walked down Bay Ridge Parkway. Their message was that policing is needed to keep crime down and communities safe.

This comes after, they say, months of anti-police sentiment stemming from allegations of police brutality that started off with the death of George Floyd in May, and backlash since city council has decided to defund the new NYPD by $1 billion.

At one point, about 20 counter-protesters arrived with Black Lives Matter signs. There were arguments between the two sides, as well as a few discussions, but their interaction fizzled out.

