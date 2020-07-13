Tanker Truck Involved In Fiery Crash On NJ Turnpike [VIDEO]

A tanker truck overturned and burst into flames Monday on the western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike.

It happened on the Exit 16W ramp during the morning commute.

The exit ramp was closed in both directions, and traffic was delayed in the area.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)