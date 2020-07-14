THE VIOLENCE CONTINUES: 17 Shooting Victims Across NYC On Monday





There were 17 people shot in NYC on Monday, as the uptick in gun violence across the city continues. Among the victims is a 17-year-old victim who was shot in the head and killed.

There were also five people shot during three drive-by’s that occurred within a 14-minute span in Canarsie.

There are no arrests in any of the incidents and the investigations remains ongoing.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blames the uptick in crime on “shoplifters” looking to get food for their “hungry families”. In the past 400 shootings in NYC, not ONE was a shoplifter, or a “hungry person” looking for food for their families. They are 99% gang and drug-related incidents.

The shootings come on the heels of Socialist Mayor DeBlasio’s move of disbanding the entire NYPD Anti-Crime Unit, which is directly responsible for getting hundreds of guns off the streets each year, and preventing many shootings.

