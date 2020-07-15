NIS 38 M. In Fines Issued Since Start Of Coronavirus Pandemic





The Ministry of Law Enforcement shared the report of fines distributed to Israeli citizens and businesses for the violation of coronavirus regulations from March 1 to July 1 to the Knesset on Tuesday.

Israel Police issued fines of over NIS 38 million during the four-month span but only NIS 8 million, or roughly, 18 percent of the fines, have been collected thus far.

Although the fines are issued by police, the local municipalities are responsible for collecting them.

The majority of the issued fines – 84,785 – were for NIS 200 or 500, whereas only 1,812 fines of NIS 1,000 and over were issued.

