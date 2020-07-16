Netanyahu Promises Financial Grants For Every Adult In Israel





Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu held a press conference on Wednesday night in which he officially announced that Israel has been hit with the second wave of COVID-19, adding that the government is taking steps to combat the pandemic by health measures as well as financial ones.

The prime minister stated that the government intends to give every citizen a financial grant within the next few days in order to offset the financial burden caused by the pandemic.

“These health measures will help us save your life, citizens of Israel, and economic measures that will take on the distress that many of you are facing. I hear your distress, you are not alone.”

“Tonight I announce a complementary step that we have decided to take – additional financial support for all Israeli citizens. This is a step that is in addition to the economic plan we made a week ago.”

“A family of two parents with one child will receive a grant of NIS 2,000, a family with two children will receive NIS 2,500, and a family with three or more children will receive a NIS 3,000 grant. All other citizens over the age of 18 will receive NIS 750 per person.”

“Most Israeli citizens will receive the money within days,” Netanyahu said. “I’m sure that I will receive the support of Benny Gantz and others so that we can formalize a government decision on this. If we are required to legislate this grant, I expect all factions to support it so that we can transfer the money to you, the citizens, quickly.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







