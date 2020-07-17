Shomrim NW London Receives Their Third Response Vehicle [PHOTOS]





The third Shomrim NW London vehicle (S3) has become operational today for community patrols, enhancing the saftey and security in the local community and for search & rescue use.

The new vehicle, generously sponsored by Leo Newman Lettings and Management, part of The Berkshire Group, has full dog unit capability and has been fitted out to accommodate two security dogs.

The new vehicle includes a high specification CCTV system and is eco friendly allowing the vehicle to run a full shift on battery power alone.

