“Israel’s Hospital Are In Crisis, Even Lockdown Won’t Help,” Senior Health Official Says





The Knesset’s coronavirus committee met on Sunday morning to discuss the latest restrictions imposed by the government.

“I’m worried about the situation,” said Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto told the committee members. “The hospitals are now packed with patients and we’re on the brink of not being able to withstand the load.”

Grotto added that those currently hospitalized reflect the morbidity of the prior two weeks and even if Israel imposes a full nationwide lockdown today and no one leaves their homes, the infection rate will continue to rise.

There are currently 649 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Israel, with 238 in serious condition, according to Health Ministry data.

Grotto said that the main sources of infection are closed indoor areas and areas where wearing a mask is not possible, such as restaurants. “The entire world restricted restaurant openings and anywhere there was a rise in infections, the restaurants were re-closed,” Grotto asserted. “The current rate of infection requires that even restaurants adhering to the Purple Badge standards be closed.”

However, regarding pools, Grotto said that there is no epidemiological data that proves that pools are a major source of coronavirus infections and that most countries have gradually reopened pools.

Grotto also mentioned how one patient can set off a huge cycle of infection, mentioning a graduation party in Ra’anana and a wedding in Dimona where dozens of people contracted the virus.

“How effective is a lockdown?” asked MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid-Telem) during the meeting. “Are we going to be locked up in our homes? We need data to make decisions.”

According to what Grotto told the committee, a nationwide lockdown on weekends could reduce coronavirus infections by 20%.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







