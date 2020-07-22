Israeli Drones To Save Lives In Artic Circle Glaciers & Fjords





Israeli drones will patrol the glaciers and fjords in the Arctic Circle of northern Norway and assist rescuers in saving lives. After a year of trials, Israeli manufacturer Atlas Dynamics has signed a contract to provide its drones to the Norwegian Search and Rescue Service, the world’s leading arctic rescue unit.

The drones are designed for search and rescue missions in the arctic temperatures and extreme weather conditions of northern Norway, over jagged mountains, glaciers and deep fjords.

The drones are equipped with an artificial intelligence and distributed communication (MESH) system that enables them to operate independently from their human operators while transmitting information in real-time to the rescue forces. Their durability allows them to fly for hours and locate targets in treacherous conditions.

The drones will be used by the Norwegian rescue unit, comprised of over 10,000 rescuers trained in rescue in artic conditions and will replace the currently used manned aircraft. The unit chose the Israeli drones due to their sensor system and durability in freezing conditions.

Atlas Dynamics and Norwegian Search and Rescue Service intend to cooperate to develop additional products that will assist in future rescue operations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







