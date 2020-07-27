Israel: 62,626 Cases, 473 Deaths, Cabinet Approves Stimulus Checks For Israeli Citizens





Israel’s Health Ministry recorded 1,039 new coronavirus cases as of Monday morning in the previous 24 hours, which like Sunday seems like a lower daily number of new cases than has been recorded in previous weeks but is only due to a decreased number of tests carried out in the past two days.

The number of active patients has risen to 35,076, with 317 seriously ill, of whom 104 are ventilated. There are currently 739 coronavirus patients in hospitals across Israel.

Five more fatalities were recorded overnight, raising the death toll to 473. Sunday was the third most deadly day in Israel since the pandemic began, with a total of 11 fatalities. The most deadly day was last Thursday, with 14 fatalities.

Israel’s new coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, is planning to present his new plan to combat the coronavirus on Tuesday, Channel 12 News reported.

Gamzu reportedly is opposed to implementing a lockdown except as a measure of last resort. As YWN reported on Sunday, his plan calls for the IDF to take responsibility for epidemiological investigations as well as assist in coronavirus testing.

Gamzu will also focus on regaining public trust by ensuring that any restrictions that the government implements are transparent and consistent across all populations. “I want to dedicate great effort to improve public relations,” Gamzu said. “The Israeli public needs to understand the situation and we need to improve public trust in the process of combating the coronavirus crisis.”

Gamzu also announced on Sunday that he has appointed a special team of senior health officials to assist in the battle against the pandemic.

The cabinet approved Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s plan on Sunday to grant stimulus checks to most Israeli citizens.

The plan calls for single Israelis over 18 to receive NIS 750 ($218), couples with one child to receive NIS 2,000 ($583), families with two children to receive NIS 2,500 ($729), and families with three or more children to receive NIS 3,000 ($875).

All Israelis citizens will receive the checks except for those who earn over NIS 640,000 ($186,000) annually and senior government employees who earn over NIS 30,000 ($8,700) per month.

The plan, which will cost Israel about NIS 6 billion ($1.75 billion), still has to be approved by the Knesset but according to news reports, the checks are being transferred to Israeli citizens’ bank accounts this week.

In good news related to the coronavirus, an Israeli teacher went to great lengths to brighten up the day of a little boy in quarantine, who would have missed his annual class picture if not for his creative efforts.

ילד שנאלץ להיות בבידוד שבוע בביתו והיה חסר לתמונת מחזור השנתית, המורה תפס יוזמה והעביר את הכיתה מתחת לחלון ביתו של הילד שיוכל להשתתף בתמונת המחזור, מרגש. pic.twitter.com/EWmI403XRo — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) July 25, 2020

