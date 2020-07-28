Health Ministry’s Most Popular Video Aims To Save Arab Lives





The most popular video on Israel’s Health Ministry YouTube channel was targeted at Israeli Muslims to help them thwart the coronavirus pandemic during Ramadan, Algemeiner reported.

The video, which encourages Muslims to celebrate Ramadan with their nuclear families only and avoid large social gatherings, has been viewed 3.1 million times, double the number of Muslims in Israel.

There has been a surge of coronavirus cases in recent weeks in east Jerusalem with Israel’s second wave hitting the Arab sector more severely than the first wave.

The Palestinian Authority has also confirmed a spike of coronavirus cases, with the majority of cases in Hebron and eastern Jerusalem, which the PA includes in its statistics despite it being part of Israel.

The PA has implemented a lockdown and PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas recently renewed a state of emergency order in the PA for another month.

