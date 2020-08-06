Coronavirus Weddings – Tel Aviv Offers Couples Outdoor Venues As Wedding Halls





The municipality of Tel Aviv-Yafo has offered couples assistance in holding their weddings in outdoor venues around the city such as public parks or outdoor cultural centers. The offer comes amid high tensions around the country due to coronavirus regulations allowing for massive public gatherings in the form of protests, but limiting weddings, even outdoors, to less than 20 people.

The municipality is offering couples wedding packages, which includes access to a location of the couple’s choosing and basics that are necessary for any wedding, including tables, chairs, white tablecloths, and a power supply.

The offered locations include the Tropical Garden, the Wohl Amphitheater, Menachem Begin Park, and the Old Train Station. The city is also offering a Rabbi and a ketubah provided without cost for those wishing to hold a ceremony in accordance with halacha.

“The many challenges resulting from the coronavirus crisis obligate us to respond, in all aspects of life,” Tel Aviv – Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai said. “As time passes, we are aware of the growing needs of our residents. These include holding wedding ceremonies in public spaces while supporting the couples who were unable to mark the happiest day of their lives in a large celebration due to the coronavirus.”

Other groups and venues have also jumped on the bandwagon and offered space free of charge to prospective couples. One such group is the Kryon Systems technology company, which has offered the rooftop of their corporate office free of charge to couples who wish to get married in Tel Aviv with a fantastic view.

