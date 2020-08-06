Avreichim Near Poverty Due To Lack of Approved National Budget





The issue of the budget for Yeshivos and Seminaries has been presented to the Chareidi representatives to the Knesset, in particular, Chairman of the Finance Committee Moshe Gafni. Chairman of the Yeshivos Association Avraham Friedman warned that the lack of an approved budget is currently endangering the Avreichim.

“At this time when budgetary discussions are bouncing back and forth, the budgets of the Yeshivos are also in limbo,” Friedman told Gafni. “Thus, the stipend for the students and the avreichim are in limbo. The current status of the stipend to an avreich, without an approved budget, is NIS 600 per month. That means that an avreich earns NIS 3.5 per hour. Sooner or later, all of the avreichim will be standing in front of a financial pipeline that has been turned off completely and they and their families will be poverty-stricken and hungry as a direct result of what is taking place now. Will they forever be financially disabled because of what is taking place now?”

The Yeshivos Association is demanding a temporary directive be issued to allow avreichim to be included among those who will receive the larger grants being given out by the government via the national insurance provider to those affected by the coronavirus. This will allow them some breathing space until the matter of the budget can be settled.

