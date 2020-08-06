Watch: World’s Biggest Airplane Lands In Israel At Ben-Gurion Airport





The world’s largest plane, the six-engined Antonov An-225, landed at Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel on Monday afternoon.

It arrived from the US carrying US Army Oshkosh trucks to be fitted with Iron Dome parts to install the Iron Dome missile defense system for the US military.

The plane was flown from Ukraine, landing at Bangor International Airport Maine on Friday. On its way to Israel, it stopped for refueling at Prestwick Airport in Scotland and Châteauroux Airport in France, where large crowds gathered to see the unique plane.

After landing in Israel, where hundreds of aviation fans gathered near Ben-Gurion Airport to watch it land, it flew back sans trucks on Monday at 9 p.m.

מטוס הקרגו הגדול, אנטונוב 225 בנחיתה בארץ לפני זמן קצר pic.twitter.com/3n43ShV1e7 — YoGa (@YoGa42137200) August 3, 2020

And here are the Osh Kosh American military vehicles coming out of her pic.twitter.com/4qySuLNTfQ — Eli Kresh (@pureshtuyot) August 3, 2020

The Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane was built in the FSU in the 1980s and is the only one in existence. The largest and heaviest plane ever manufactured, it has 30 wheels, is 84 meters long, has a wingspan of 88.4 meters, and has carried the world’s heaviest cargo of 253 tons.

The US signed an agreement to purchase two Iron Dome batteries in 2019.

Below is the video of the plane departing from Prestwick Airport in Scotland and additional pictures:

25K+ viewers watch live with over 1.6M views (+climbing) as AN225 'MRIYA' of @AntonovCompany @AirlinesAntonov departs Prestwick @GPAPassenger after a splash & dash on her way to CHR – Full show ➡️ https://t.co/tXkBT9bS2D Includes #QEAF C17 & @Cargolux_Intl 747-4F #itsbetterlive pic.twitter.com/MiPHS4WN8W — BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) August 2, 2020

So that was a rather impressive sight. ADB3473 from Prestick to Chateauroux in France. The Antonov An-225 Mriya, the world biggest in service aircraft just came right over the house at around 31K. She is a big beast #AN225 #Antonov225 #aviationphotography pic.twitter.com/pmnAqqlGwL — John Higgins (@johnhiggins777) August 2, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







