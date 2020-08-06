Israel to Test COVID-19 Vaccine by October





Israel’s national lab, the Defense Ministry’s Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) in Nes Tziona, will begin clinical trials on humans for a coronavirus vaccine after Sukkos.

“The successful preliminary trials kindle great hope,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated on Thursday. “The next step, as agreed, is the beginning of human trials after the Tishrei Chagim. This will be done in coordination with the Health Ministry and according to all requirements.”

Gantz visited the institute on Thursday and spoke with its director, Prof. Shmuel Shapira, about recent “advancements in the development of the vaccine and antibodies for the coronavirus,” his office said.

The institute’s preliminary trials on golden Syrian hamsters were successful, proving the effectiveness of the vaccine.

מתקדמים לחיסון הקורונה: המכון הביולוגי יחל בניסוי חיסון הקורונה בבני אדם אחרי חגי תשרי. ביקרתי הבוקר במכון הביולוגי וראיתי את ההתקדמות. תודה גדולה לאנשי המכון, משרד הביטחון והבריאות. נמשיך לעשות כל מאמץ כדי להביא בשורה גדולה לאנושות. pic.twitter.com/sbXe9Sq4RW — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 6, 2020

A recent report said that that the Israeli government has ensured that Israeli citizens can receive Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine as soon as it’s ready.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







