Brooklyn Man Arrested by FBI For trying To Sabotage NYPD Van Brake Lines





A 24-year-old man arrested last month for allegedly cutting the brake line of an NYPD van in Brooklyn was arrested early Wednesday by FBI agents and faces federal charges, officials said.

Jeremy Trapp was initially cuffed by NYPD officers who spotted Trapp emerging from under the van July 17. A pair of scissors was found on him, police officials said.

Video of Trapp allegedly sabotaging the vehicle shows him underneath the van, which was parked in Sunset Park along Fourth Avenue and 42nd Street that day.

At his appearance via teleconference in federal court in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, Trapp was ordered detained without bail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. If convicted, the Brooklyn resident faces up to 20 years behind bars.

(AP)







