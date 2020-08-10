Israel: 83,540 Cases, 606 Deaths, Gov’t Allows Live Concerts To Resume Outdoors





Israel’s Health Ministry recorded 884 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours on Monday morning. The current number of active cases is 23,998, with 397 in serious condition, of whom 118 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 606.

Following the approval of new coronavirus restrictions by the coronavirus cabinet on Sunday, a meeting was held by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, and Culture Minister Chili Tropper with representatives of the culture ministry. After the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that live performances, including concerts, theater performances and symphonies, will be allowed to resume in outdoor areas under special conditions.

Audiences will be divided into capsules of 20 people each and each venue will have to be approved by the Health Ministry. The new rules go into effect immediately and a plan for indoor cultural events will be formulated in the next few weeks, the PMO’s statement said.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu told Kan News on Sunday night that he is considering delaying the beginning of the school year for students in 4th grade and up. That message was repeated by Health Ministry Director-General Chezy on Monday, who told Ynet that the issue is being discussed and it will depend on the morbidity rate.

However, Education Minister Yoav Gallant quickly refuted those claims, saying that schools will definitely open on September 1 and anyone who says otherwise is just spreading panic.

The government approved the addition of two new members to the coronavirus cabinet on Monday, Construction Minister Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) and Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen (Blue & White).

