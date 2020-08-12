Crown Heights: Buildings Evacuated Following Manhole Explosions [VIDEOS]





The FDNY is on scene with two manholes on fire in the heart of the Crown Heights Jewish community.

FDNY tells YWN that there are no injuries at this time, and that they have evacuated some surrounding properties on Kingston Avenue and President Street.

The following locations have been evacuated:

· 333 Kingston Avenue – two story mixed residential and commercial with one residential unit.

· 330 Kingston Avenue – unknown.

· 329 Kingston Avenue – three story mixed residential and commercial with zero residential units.

· 326 Kingston Avenue – two story mixed residential and commercial with zero residential units.

Con Edison has been notified and is en-route to investigate.

Video and photos via Yitzy Engel for YWN

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







