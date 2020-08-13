WATCH LIVE: Bike4Chai Kicks Off!





Chai Lifeline invites you to join nearly 500 Bike4Chai cyclists today, August 13, as they ride more than 50,000 combined miles to benefit children with serious illnesses. Watch the live Bike4Chai broadcast, hosted by social media personality Meir Kay, below or visit www.bike4chai.com.

“Bike4Chai and Chai Lifeline thrive on the energy and generosity of our entire community,” said Rabbi Sruli Fried, MSW, director of Chai Lifeline NJ/PA and executive director of Bike4Chai. “Since our supporters cannot be there to cheer on our cyclists in-person, we wanted to give them an opportunity to participate virtually in this year’s event from the safety and comfort of their homes.”

The ride and livestream begin at 9-10 AM EST as the cyclists depart from Vernon, NJ, at staggered intervals to maintain proper social distancing. The broadcast continues at 12-3 PM, with a lunch stop celebration at Camp Simcha’s Glen Spey, NY campus, featuring interviews, an award ceremony for cyclists that have raised over $100,000, and special performances by the campers. Cheer on our cyclists from 3-7:30 PM as they cross the finish line back in Vernon and are recognized in a red carpet award ceremony.

Now in its 11th year, Bike4Chai raises funds for Chai Lifeline, the international children’s health support network which provides emotional, social, and financial assistance to children with life-threatening and lifelong illnesses and their families.

Visit www.bike4chai.com to watch the live broadcast, track a cyclist’s progress in real-time, or to make a donation.

