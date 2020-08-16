Hamas Rocket Shrapnel Hits Sderot Home, 5 Injured, Israel Closes Gaza Fishing Zone





The IDF carried out a second round of airstrikes on Hamas terror sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday morning after Hamas launched two rockets at southern Israel on Motzei Shabbos.

Later on Sunday morning, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that it is closing the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone until further notice in response to the rocket fire, increased violence on the border and the continuous launching of incendiary and explosive balloons into Israel.

“Following security consultations, Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the recommendation of the IDF Chief of Staff, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and security officials, and has ordered the immediate complete closure of the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone until further notice, beginning this morning (Sunday),” COGAT stated.

The rockets fired by Hamas at about 1 a.m. triggered red alert sirens in Sderot, sending thousands of Israelis to shelters and injuring five people. The rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome but shrapnel fell in Sderot, with some landing on a residential home, lightly injuring a 58-year old man.

Two women in Sderot were also lightly injured while running to a protected area and two residents suffered from shock.

שדרות: למרות שצהל אמר בהודעתו כי שתי הרקטות שנורו מעזה יורטו, המשטרה הודיעה כי רקטה פגעה בבית בשדרות. אדם אחד נפצע קל מרסיסים. pic.twitter.com/EgcYYBE1l6 — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) August 15, 2020

הנזק שנגרם לבית בשדרות כתוצאה מרסיסים של הטיל המיירט (כיפת ברזל).

2 הרקטות ייורטו בבצלחה. pic.twitter.com/MCpYbn5O8S — almog boker (@bokeralmog) August 15, 2020

תיעוד מזירת הנפילה בשדרות. צילום: רועי עידן pic.twitter.com/1enB66tRDM — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) August 16, 2020

תיעוד מזירת פגיעת הרסיסים בבית בשדרות@Itsik_zuarets (צילום: אנטון לברושקו) pic.twitter.com/Q8oWPwh74g — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 15, 2020

השיגורים לשדרות: בדיקת חבלני המשטרה העלתה כי אחת הרקטות ששוגרו פגעה פגיעה ישירה בחצר בית בעיר@Itsik_zuarets (צילום: סדי בוהדנה) pic.twitter.com/30cpczO2A2 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 15, 2020

בהמשך לאזעקה שנשמעה בדקות האחרונות בגזרת שדרות. חובשים ופראמדיקים של מד"א מעניקים טיפול רפואי לגבר כבן 58 שנפצע קל משברי זכוכיות, ובנוסף, לשתי נשים שנחבלו בדרך למרחב המוגן. ו2 נפגעות חרדה טופלו במקום ולא נזקקו לפינוי. pic.twitter.com/lxaMaoyhrP — מגן דוד אדום (@mda_israel) August 15, 2020

“The IDF reported two successful interceptions,” the Sderot municipality stated. “A house in Sderot was hit by rocket shrapnel, possibly from the interceptor rocket. Police sappers are on their way to the site to inspect the item. Medical personnel reported on a slightly injured man from shrapnel, two injured as a result of falls on the way to a protected area and two victims of shock.”

Earlier Motzei Shabbos, the IDF carried out airstrikes on Gaza for the fifth night in a row in response to the continuous launching of arson balloons from the Gaza Strip.

Also, hundreds of Palestinians gathered at the Gaza border fence on Motzei Shabbos and rioted, renewing the once constant clashes at the border which has been relatively quiet in the past year. Some Palestinians approached the security fence and hurled explosives at IDF soldiers. IDF soldiers responded with fire and crowd dispersal methods.

