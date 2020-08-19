Due To Overcrowding of Jerusalem Hospitals Health Minsitry Opens New Corona Ward in Psychiatric Hospital





Due to the severe overcrowding of COVID-19 at both Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, the Health Ministry is opening up a new ward for Corona patients in Herzog Psychiatric Hospital. The new ward will open in the newly finished underground segment of the psychiatric hospital in the Givat Shaul neighborhood. It is expected to contain 160 beds for Corona patients.

Both Shaare Zedek and Ein Kerem hospitals have had their Corona wards overflowing for some time now and are way beyond 100 percent capacity. The overflow has impinged upon other wards as well. Hadassah Ein Kerem even closed their E.R. for a few hours last week due to the overflow. This caused the Health Ministry to create this new ward.

Herzog is considered to be the third-largest hospital in Jerusalem. The new ward will be situated in the underground section of a new wing, which was donated by numerous philanthropists, and is separate from the rest of the hospital. This ward was supposed to serve a bomb shelter for the patients in Herzog should there be an attack on the city.

In addition to the new wing that is to be established in Herzog, the Health Ministry intends to open yet another wing in an additional hospital in Jerusalem, due to the rising infection rate in the city, particularly in the eastern neighborhoods in the city where the infection is spreading at an alarming rate.

