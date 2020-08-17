For The First Time Since Its Inception – United Hatzalah Receives Official Visit From Israeli Health Minister





Israel’s Health Minister, Yuli Edelstein, visitedUnited Hatzalah of Israel’s headquarters on Sunday, in an official capacity. Minister Edelstein is the first health minister in Israel who arranged an official visit to the organization since its founding in 2006. The minister was accompanied by his chief staff as well as a team of high ranking officials from the Health Ministry. The visiting delegation received an overview of United Hatzalah’s activities during regular operations as well as during the Coronavirus period.

The delegation visited United Hatzalah’s Dispatch and Command Center in which he saw how the organization deploys its network of 6,000 volunteers across the country, as well as a presentation of the organization’s fleet of vehicles, and an up-close inspection of the medical supplies used by the volunteers to save lives.

At the conclusion of the visit Minister Edelstein said, “It is terrific that we have such people to assist in saving lives. It is essential to have a foundation of EMTs and paramedics such as those in United Hatzalah who are able to respond to all types of emergencies. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to be here and witness their diverse and widespread activities. I know that you have a lot of partners in the ministry who assist in finding solutions to make things flow smoothly. There needs to be a system in place to help things run more smoothly, and we will work hard in order to make sure that everyone who needs to be included as part of Israel’s overall emergency first response systems will be included.”

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said, “This is a historic day for United Hatzalah. The Health Minister arrived at our headquarters to learn first-hand about the activities of our 6,000 volunteer EMTs, paramedics, and doctors, who provide a fast and free emergency medical response to thousands of ill and injured people. The Minister’s visit is a testimony to the support that he shows to the volunteers who comprise the heart and soul of United Hatzalah and who are revolutionizing emergency medical services in Israel and around the globe. We thank Minister Edelstein for his visit and for the changes that he is endeavoring to make for the betterment of all of Israel’s citizens.

