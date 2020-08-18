CLASSIC CHRISTIE: Destroys “Backstabber” John Kasich [VIDEO]





Chris Christie ripped former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) for endorsing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention late Monday, with the former New Jersey governor calling his fellow Republican a “backstabber” and saying it was “exhausting” to work with him.

“Just to show you where John Kasich’s standing is in the Republican Party … when he was the only Republican governor left on the stage in [the 2016 GOP primary] — Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich, [were] the three candidates left — do you know how many Republicans governors, of his colleagues, his sitting colleagues, endorsed John Kasich? Zero,” Christie said.

“And the reason they didn’t endorse him is because he’s a backstabber, and he’s an untruthful guy,” Christie, who is now an ABC political analyst, continued. “Tonight, Republicans are going to look at that and go, ‘You can have him. Please, believe me, give us a break, get him out of our party, you take him for a little while.’ Because on top of that, I’ve worked with John a lot. He’s exhausting.”

(Source: The Hill)








