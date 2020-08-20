Oversight: 53 COVID-19 Facilities Went Unreported To Israel’s Health Ministry





Israel’s Health Ministry discovered on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus fatalities is higher by 53 than what has been reported until now, which increases Israel’s current death toll from 719, as reported on Wednesday morning, to 772.

“The Ministry found that 53 coronavirus fatalities from July-August from the Magen Avos U’Imahot program [overseeing coronavirus management in nursing homes ] was missing,” the Health Ministry stated.

“Health Minister Yuli Edelstein views this matter with great severity. He has instructed a thorough investigation to take place and recommendations to be presented to him within a week, including personal recommendations if necessary.”

“The Health Minister intends to act with transparency and inform the public of the investigation and its conclusions.”

“At the same time, Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto instructed that the coronavirus mortality reports of all medical institutions be consolidated into one source, including geriatric institutions, which will be reflected on the Health Ministry’s computerized system in continuous updates.”

“Until now the geriatric institutions, including private institutions, reported to a separate control center, from where the information was transferred to the computerized system.”

“The ministry is also conducting an investigation to verify if there are any additional cases that have not been counted,” the Health Ministry concluded.

