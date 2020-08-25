Israel: 105,252 Cases, 856 Deaths: Most Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July





Israel’s Health Ministry reported 1,888 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning in the previous 24 hours, the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases since July 28.

There are currently 21,368 active cases, with 424 seriously ill patients, of whom 120 are ventilated. Twelve more fatalities were recorded overnight, raising the death toll to 856.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on a visit to Shaarei Tzedek hospital that the number of ICU beds at the hospital will be doubled ahead of the winter in order to prepare for the flu season during the coronavirus pandemic. The hospital currently has 14 ICU beds.

The Home Front Command closed three coronavirus hotels last week and is closing another four by the end of this week. There has been less demand for the hotels with the end of the summer vacation and the Home Front Command is consolidating the patients in order to lessen the cost of running the hotels.

The Home Front Command and the Defense Ministry’s Engineering and Construction Department began construction work on the National Coronavirus Headquarters in Ramle on Monday.

The construction of the headquarters, which will be used for coronavirus contact tracing, is expected to last several weeks.

