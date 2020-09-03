COVID-19 Diagnosed In Israelis On Return To Israel





Twelve travelers arriving in Israel within just the past week tested positive for the coronavirus, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

The travelers who tested positive arrived in Israel from New York, Istanbul, Ukraine, and Paris and Marseilles, all labeled “red states” by Israel’s Health Ministry.

According to the report, the majority of coronavirus carriers came from Turkey, which currently has no testing or quarantine requirements for those entering its borders.

Israel, however, requires anyone entering Israel from Turkey to enter quarantine. But Channel 12 also reported that health regulations are not being enforced at Ben-Gurion, with no one asking passengers where they arrived from or issuing quarantine instructions.

Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority rejected the report, stating that all passengers are asked about their point of origin and issued health instructions.

