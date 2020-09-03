COVID-19 Diagnosed In Israelis On Return To Israel

Twelve travelers arriving in Israel within just the past week tested positive for the coronavirus, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.
The travelers who tested positive arrived in Israel from New York, Istanbul, Ukraine, and Paris and Marseilles, all labeled “red states” by Israel’s Health Ministry.
According to the report, the majority of coronavirus carriers came from Turkey, which currently has no testing or quarantine requirements for those entering its borders.
Israel, however, requires anyone entering Israel from Turkey to enter quarantine. But Channel 12 also reported that health regulations are not being enforced at Ben-Gurion, with no one asking passengers where they arrived from or issuing quarantine instructions.
Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority rejected the report, stating that all passengers are asked about their point of origin and issued health instructions.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Not enforcing at Ben Gurion? Of course they are. THey have stands set up, you have to wait in line, they ask you if you filled out the form on line declaring that you have to enter quarantine, and if you haven’t they sit you down and fill out a form with you- telling you that you need a full 14 days. And they can track you and come to your house.