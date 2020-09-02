UAE May Establish 2 Embassies In Israel, In Tel Aviv & In Nazareth Or Haifa





One of the issues discussed at the meetings between the Israeli-US officials and the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi this week was the opening of embassies in each other’s countries.

According to a Yisrael Hayom report, the UAE is interested in not only opening an embassy in Tel Aviv but is also considering opening a consulate in northern Israel, in Nazareth or Haifa.

A senior Emirati official told Yisrael Hayom that following the establishment of an Emirati embassy in Israel within the next three to five months, Israelis will be able to files requests for visas.

The report added that according to Israel’s Transportation Ministry, the UAE has not yet submitted an official request to allow direct flights between the two countries and the request is not expected to be made until after a formal peace accord is signed in Washington D.C. later this month.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








